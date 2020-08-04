El Al suitor to take control of the airline for $75 million

Manager of the Government Companies Authority Yaakov Koint has made clear that the State is likely to confirm that Eli Rosenberg may soon take controlling interest of El Al airlines.

Rosenberg is an ultra-orthdox American Jew who is in the process of obtaining Israeli citizenship. Rosenberg offered 75 million dollars for 44.99% ownership of El Al shares which would grant him a controlling interest in the company.

Eli Rosenberg is the son of Kenny Rosenberg who is worth between 500 million and a billion dollars and made his fortune in nursings homes, rehabilitation centers, and other health-related facilities.









