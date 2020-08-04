Anti-Semitic cartoon in leftist Haaretz newspaper widely condemned

A cartoon in the leftist Haaretz newspaper has been widely condemned.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Ofer Yankelevich (Blue and White) asked: "How can I demand of the European Union that they ban anti-Semitism in the media when we are guilty of depicting Jews in such a denigrating way?"

The cartoon pictures an ultra-orthodox Jew who has come from abroad leaving Ben Gurion Airport with a train of coronavirus figures trailing behind him.

Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) reacted as follows: "The Nazi newspaper Der Sturmer could not have published a more anti-Semitic cartoon."