Blue and White also favors sovereignty

In the wake of Ofer Yankelevich's visit to Samaria in which she said sovereignty over Judea and Samaria was a question of not "if" but "when" and given Benny Gantz' opinion that the Jordan Valley is the eastern border of Israel, it is clear that the Blue and White party also favors sovereignty.

This is the conclusion reached by Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar who head the Sovreignty Movement.

"We do not represent any political party," the movement leaders said. "We dialogue with every Zionist party when it comes to extension of soverignty over Judea and Samaria."

The leaders registered their dismay at the pronouncement of the prime minister at a Likud meeting that he was waiting for a signal from the White House before moving forward on the soverignty issue.

"To claim in a Likud meeting that they are waiting for a green light from the Americans is absurd," the leaders insisted. "The Americans say that this is Israel's decision and that's the way it should be. Israel needs to act in her own interests."