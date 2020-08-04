Binyamin Netanyahu: 'I condemn incitement and violence from all sides'

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a stinging response to the storm raised over a video in which shouts of "death to the leftists" can be heard during the filming of a visit the prime minister made today to the city of Ramla.

"I'm glad that the left is suddenly perking up its ears. I deal with this non-stop. I condemn incitement and violence from all sides," Netanyahu said.

"We must unite in a common struggle against the corona. I expect Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Ayman Odeh (Joint List), and other leaders of the left to condemn incitement and threats to murder in demonstrations that they are leading against me," the prime minister added.