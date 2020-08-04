Two leading rabbis call upon Diaspora Jews to make aliyah

Two leading rabbis have written a letter calling upon Diaspora Jews to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel). Rav Dov Lior is the past chief rabbi of Kiryat Arba while Rav Meir Mazuz heads the Kisei Rachamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

"We find ourselves at a time pregnant with our people's destiny," the rabbis wrote. "A pandemic strikes the world, the waters of anti-Semitism have risen above out heads, synagogues and study halls are closed for a longer period than we have known for hundreds of years, and we have no idea what tomorrow may bring."

"God calls without letup through natural catastrophes and a pandemic: return My children to the land of your fathers, the quarry from which you were fashioned," they added. "What guarantees your safety sitting in a foreign land in air of impurity, living in exile from your Father's table?"

"In Israel you will be able to walk before God, to accept the yoke of the Kingship of heaven, and to prepare yourselves and us for the fulfillment of the promises of the prophets and the final redemption. These prophecies are now causing shock waves and are echoing throughout the world."

"Expecting to see you holding fast to the Holy Land and bringing joy to all of Israel," the rabbis ended their letter.