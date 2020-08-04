Min. of Welfare Shmuli: 'Postpone budget decisions until November"

Minister of Welfare Itzik Shmuli (Labor) has announced his support for a suggestion coming from the Derech Eretz faction of Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

In a discussion on the Knesset channel, Shmuli said, "I support the idea of Hendel and Hauser to postpone budget decisions until November when we will have the opportunity to allocate a two-year budget."

"There is no logic in going through another round of elections. This is a nighmarish scenario when there is a rise in morbidity during this second wave of COVID-19 and a serious economic crisis with a million people unemployed," Shmuli added.