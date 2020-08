17:06 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Minister: This is our country, we must apply sovereignty Read more Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich tours Samaria, meets recent Olim from France. 'Evacuating communities did not bring peace.' ► ◄ Last Briefs