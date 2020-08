16:52 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Knesset member Eliyahu Hasid enters isolation Knesset member Eliyahu Hasid (United Torah Judaism) has entered isolation after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs