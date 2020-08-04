MK Ofir Sofer: 'War trauma victims deserve our full support'

The head of the newly formed committee for treatment of those damaged psychologically during IDF service due to traumatic battle experiences has expressed his views on assistance to this group of service veterans.

"We are talking about a subject that affects a significant number of soldiers who suffered war trauma and bring it home with them into civilian life," the head of the committee, Ofir Sofer (Yamina), said.

"Many of them are not aware of what ails them, but if they were to receive treatment their situation would improve significantly. Those who do receive treatment may still not feel the warm embrace to which they are entitle from the Ministry of Defense. This is our responsibility as IDF commanders and as the national security establishment to assist them in their rehabilitation."