Blue and White cabinet minister: 'Settlement evacuation brings terror'

Blue and white Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich during a tour of Samaria today spoke out against the idea of evacuating settlements. "Settlement evacuation brings terror, not peace," she said in discussing the consequences of evacuation from Gush Katif in the Gaza Strip fifteen years ago.

"Today I saw the connection between Samaria and the Diaspora," Yankelevich remarked. "I met those who made aliyah who told me about their attachment to their new communities together with their ties to Jews in the Diaspora."

Regarding application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, Yankelevich said: "Judea and Samaria are an inheritance from our forefathers. There are those who speak of these areas in terms of cost versus benefit but we need to remind them that we are talking about our land and not to be ashamed of this fact.

"Extension of soveriegnty over these areas is our desire at the end of the day, under the right conditions," Yankelevich concluded.