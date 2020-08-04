|
16:02
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Ministry of Education website contains missionary videos
The Ministry of Education website contains videos produced by a mssionary organization. Teachers who reach the website looking for materials for Jewish enrichment are directed to missionary videos among other sources.
The Yad L'Achim organization that works to prevent missionary activities in Israel sounded the alarm regarding these videos and the Ministry of Education is now investigating this oversight.
