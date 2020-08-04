15:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20

Coronavirus level in sewage measures local level of COVID-19

In an interview on 103 FM radio, Professor Nadav Davidovich related how measurement of the coronavirus in sewage can accurately assess the presence of COVID-19 in the neighborhood from which it came.

"Closely monitored sewarge samples are checked in the lab. According to the amount of coronavirus in a given sample we can estimate how many people in a given neighborhood are infected with the virus," Davidovich said.

Last Briefs