|
15:48
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Coronavirus level in sewage measures local level of COVID-19
In an interview on 103 FM radio, Professor Nadav Davidovich related how measurement of the coronavirus in sewage can accurately assess the presence of COVID-19 in the neighborhood from which it came.
"Closely monitored sewarge samples are checked in the lab. According to the amount of coronavirus in a given sample we can estimate how many people in a given neighborhood are infected with the virus," Davidovich said.
Last Briefs