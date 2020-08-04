'Interruption of virus infection chain depends on city management'

Coronavirus task force czar Ronni Gamzu after a visit to cities with a high COVID-19 morbidity rate emphasized that "the key to interruprtion of the infection chain starts with city management together with action taken by the Home Front Command, the police, and the local health bureau. Cities that succeeded in reducing the rate of infection acted in this coordinated manner."

Gamzu met with the mayors of Elad and Modi'in Ilit and heard from them about the distress of their residents in dealing with the coronavirus.