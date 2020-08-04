Minister Levi Abekasis asks to lower water tax on households

Minister of Community Strengthening and Advancement Orly Levy Abekasis today wrote a letter to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Water Resources requesting the abolition of the increased tax on water for private households, due to the increase in consumption and economic distress among many families.

According to the minister, "Due to the prolonged stay of families in homes as a result of lockdowns and guidelines, and due to the employment crisis, and due to increased water use for hygiene purposes, we consume more water in the corona months, and the cost doubles due to exceeding our customary limit on consumption.

"We were blessed this winter with tremendous raints. Therefore, the effect of the abolition of the customary limit on consumption will not be dramatic, at least during the crisis. In light of this, I asked the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Water Resources to cancel the increased pricing, and make it easier for the citizens," Abekasis said.