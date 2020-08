14:56 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 129 PA illegals caught in southern Israel Border Police fighters arrested 129 Palestinian Arab illegals in the southern region. In addition, 14 Israeli drivers were arrested. The detainees were brought for questioning by the Border Police and Israel Police. ► ◄ Last Briefs