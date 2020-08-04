Health Min. formulates plan tourists entering from 'green' countries

The Corona Cabinet will be presented at the next discussion with the outline of the Ministry of Health for the entry of tourists from "green" countries, and the departure of Israelis abroad. This was revealed today in the Corona Committee in the Knesset.

Dr. Asher Shalmon, director of the Department of International Relations at the Ministry of Health, said that “our morbidity is ten times the threshold of a green country. We do not invent definitions for Israel, but because of the definitions of the European Union, we cannot enter the countries of the Union. "

"We are formulating an outline for tourists entering Israel from green countries, and the next Corona Cabinet will present an outline for Israelis traveling. Israelis entering Israel from red countries - only after 14 days of quarantine."