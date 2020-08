13:48 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Condition of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz continues to be serious The rabbi was hospitalized in serious condition while sedated and on respiration. His family asks: "Please pray for the healing of Rabbi Adin ben Rivka Leah." ► ◄ Last Briefs