13:24 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Knesset to hold 40 signature debate tomorrow in presence of PM At the request of the Meretz party, the Knesset will be forced to hold a 40-signature debate tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs