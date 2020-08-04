IAA: 'Middle Paleolithic flint knapping site' discovered in Dimona

Recent excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority together with local youths from Dimona, in preparation for the construction of a solar energy field and funded by the Electric Company, discovered what authority researchers said was a Middle Paleolithic flint knapping site that existed between 250,000 - 50,000 years ago.

Those who helped uncover the unique site were youths from the city, who worked in the excavation as a summer job during the economically challenging period of the Covid 19.