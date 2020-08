12:14 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Pelephone launches 5G in Israel The Pelephone company will operate the 5th Generation in Israel in the coming days upon receipt of the frequency after deploying throughout the country many sites supporting 5th Generation in cooperation with the Ericsson company. ► ◄ Last Briefs