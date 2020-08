12:11 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Edelstein tells Wolfson: New standards for the hospital Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is holding a press conference at Wolfson Hospital in Holon. Edelstein informed the management of the approval of new standards for the hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs