12:10 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Health Minister: We will stop the lockdowns on weekends Health Minister Edelstein addressed restrictions on weekends during a visit to Wolfson Hospital. "There will be recommendations on how to do it. There was an idea to go to a lockdown on the weekends, there was talk of restrictions on trade. We will get rid of it. I think apart from disturbing the public it does nothing."