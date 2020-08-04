Dr. Asher Shilmon: Travel to Uman this year must be prohibited

Dr. Asher Shilmon, director of the Department of International Relations at the Ministry of Health, said in the Corona Committee that Israel and Ukraine must ban the traditional gathering on Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

"Our professional position is that the event should not be allowed to take place due to the gathering of 30,000 people on a street and a half. The only way to stop this is for the Ukrainian authorities to take the appropriate action."