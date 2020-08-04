Deputy of Nat'l Sec. Institute: Most countries don't let in Israelis

Eitan Ben-David, deputy chief of the National Security Institute, participated this morning, Tuesday, in the Corona Committee that discussed the possibility of opening the airport.

"The sky is open and was never closed, of course in accordance with the rules of the Ministry of Health. The morbidity situation in Israel is one of the highest in the world in relation to the number of inhabitants, and it is defined as a red country. Therefore, most countries in the world don't let in Israelis or demand hermetic quarantine."

"A blue charter has been drawn up for the operation of Ben Gurion Airport and the airlines traveling to and from Israel, but due to the morbidity situation it has not yet been activated. The plan will be brought in coming days to the Corona Cabinet, and I hope we will have good news. The outline will allow Israelis to go to green countries, about 10 in number, of course mutually. Israelis who leave for these countries and return will not have to be quarantined. It is not certain that a laboratory is needed at Ben Gurion Airport."