10:51 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Poll: Likud rebounds, right-wing moves up to 64 seats Read more New poll shows Likud, Blue and White no longer in free fall, right-wing bloc expands its majority, with Likud at 35, Yamina at 12. ► ◄ Last Briefs