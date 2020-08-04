Prof. Gamzu to visit 'red cities' in haredi sector

Prof. Roni Gamzu, director of Magen Yisrael, is leaving today with reserve General Roni Numa and representatives from the Home Front Command, the local government center, the Ministry of the Interior and the health clinics for tours and meetings in the "red cities" in the haredi sector.

The purpose of the tour is to take a closer look at the functioning of these cities and to formulate with them tools to activate in order to stop the chain of infection in each city.

A similar tour is also planned in the red cities in the Arab sector.