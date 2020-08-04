|
10:30
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
3 Arab lawyers convicted of transferring messages to terror prisoners
The disciplinary tribunal at the Jerusalem District Bar Association suspended for two years three lawyers convicted of sending messages to security prisoners from terrorist organizations in exchange for money, Kan News reported.
The Disciplinary Tribunal rules that there is a real and significant disgrace in their actions, that it is not a one-time failure and that they have used their position to harm the security of the state.
