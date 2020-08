10:26 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Corona Cmte discusses opening skies: 'One law for everyone' This morning, the Knesset's Corona Committee discussed the outline for bringing back flights. "There should be one law for everyone," said committee chairman MK Yifat Shasha Bitton. "If we know how to address one group, we have to address everyone. If we bring in 16,000 yeshiva students, we have to find a way to bring in everyone." ► ◄ Last Briefs