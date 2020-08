09:55 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Ha'emek Hospital: 7 corona patients in serious condition At Ha'emek Medical Center, 24 patients are hospitalized in the Corona ward. One patient is on respiration, six are in serious condition, 11 are in moderate condition and the rest are in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs