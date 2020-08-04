|
09:51
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Data: Only about half of employees have returned to work
Only about half, on average, of employees in all industries, who applied for unemployment benefits due to the corona crisis, have returned to work, according to data from the research department of the National Insurance Institute published today on Reshet Bet.
The data show partial return to work in all sectors of the economy and not only in sectors where stricter restrictions have been imposed.
Last Briefs