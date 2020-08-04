|
09:13
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Military drill to be held near Ashkelon including sirens, explosions
A military exercise will begin this afternoon near the city of Ashkelon, and is expected to end in the evening. As part of the exercise, there will be lively movement of security forces and vessels, as well as alarms and echoes of explosions in the area.
The IDF notes that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training program for 2020 and is intended to maintain the forces' readiness.
