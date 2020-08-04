Gush Katif Museum praises bill to cancel Disengagement Law

The Gush Katif Museum in Jerusalem congratulated MKs Miki Zohar and Bezalel Smotrich on the legislative initiative to repeal the Disengagement Law.

"This is a law that is a sign of Cain on the State of Israel and every citizen who lives in it from the right and the left. The bleeding wound of the Expulsion has hurt us all and Israel's security.

"A partial abolition of the disengagement from northern Samaria will also be the beginning of the recognition of the unforgivable mistake of expelling thousands of Jews from their homes.

"We are currently calling on the citizens of Israel to come and visit the museum and experience Gush Katif and the history of the Jews of the Gaza Strip for the sake of future generations. "