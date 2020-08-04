|
08:54
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Arab report: Israel will declare sovereignty on August 24
The Palestinian Arab newspaper Al-Quds cited a source with knowledge of the matter that Israel's intention to apply sovereignty is not a high priority for the US administration, due to coronavirus and the presidential election.
It was reported, however, that there is no contradiction in Washington's eyes between Trump's peace plan and sovereignty. The source estimated that Israel would announce sovereignty on August 24. The report was covered by Kan News.
Last Briefs