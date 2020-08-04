|
08:15
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Health Min director: Lockdown not off the agenda
Prof. Hezi Levy, director general of the Ministry of Health, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal that the possibility of lockdown was not off the agenda.
"It is clear what its price is and that social distance reduces infection. After a discussion with experts, we will bring a toolbox - the traffic light method, a partial lockdown, or a general lockdown. We will present this in the additional discussion with the prime minister."
