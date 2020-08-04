|
08:12
Reported
News BriefsAv 14, 5780 , 04/08/20
Coalition chair: I have no doubt right-wing bloc will be preserved
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar responded in an interview on Reshet Bet to threats by senior members of the haredi parties not to support Netanyahu if he goes to the polls.
"I have no doubt that the right-wing bloc will be preserved. I do not think there is a possibility of their cooperation with left-wing elements. They will not be able to run a coalition other than one led by Netanyahu and the Likud," Zohar said.
