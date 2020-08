08:05 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 S. America: Number of those infected with corona crosses 5 million The number of coronavirus patients in South America has crossed the 5 million mark. To date, over 200,000 people have died on the continent. ► ◄ Last Briefs