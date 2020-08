08:03 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Syrian group: 15 militia operatives killed in Israeli strike The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that about 15 pro-Iranian militia operatives were killed in last night's airstrike for which Israel claimed responsibility. ► ◄ Last Briefs