07:11 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Hundreds of UK musicians sign letter condemning anti-Semitism Read more Following spate of anti-Semitic comments by celebrities, including rapper Wiley, hundreds of musicians sign letter condemning anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs