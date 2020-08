05:51 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Seth Rogen denies apologizing for comments on Israel Actor Seth Rogen on Monday denied apologizing for his comments about Israel, claiming Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog misrepresented his position. In an interview with Haaretz, Rogen also acknowledged that he should not have spoken jokingly on such a “sensitive and nuanced” issue. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs