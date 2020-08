01:42 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Av 14, 5780 , 04/08/20 Brazil records 16,641 new cases of coronavirus Brazil on Monday recorded 16,641 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 2,750,318. In addition, deaths rose by 561 to 94,665. ► ◄ Last Briefs