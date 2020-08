22:53 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Can Twitter be held accountable for Iranian calls for genocide? Read more Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights lawyer and political analyst, discusses social media networks' refusal to confront anti-Semitism online. ► ◄ Last Briefs