Leader of US Communist Party endorses Biden

Head of the US Communist Party Bob Avakian threw in his support behind Democrat Party presidential hopeful Sen. Joe Biden, reported Breitbart today (Monday).

“To be clear, this means not a ‘protest vote’ for some candidate who has no chance of winning, but actually voting for the Democratic Party candidate, Biden, in order to effectively vote against Trump,” posted Avakian, who, according to the report, has supported terrorist groups such as the Shining Path, an anti-government militia in South America.