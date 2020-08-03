Liberman: Soviet Jews more Jewish than yeshiva students

Chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu slammed Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and the haredi parties tonight (Monday).

"Unlike Deri, Yisrael Beiteinu is interested in preventing Israel citizens from having to mass quarantine [again] which could happen as a result of the irresponsible conduct and sectoral interests of the haredi parties."

"As far as we're concerned, Jews immigrating from the former Soviet Union, who serve in the IDF, do reserve duty, work and pay taxes, are more Jewish than all the yeshiva students who haven't worked a day in their lives, served in the army, and live off the state," read a statement from the party.