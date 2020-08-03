21:32
  Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20

Shaked ahead of override clause vote: Coalition should be ashamed

MK Ayelet Shaked reacted to members of the haredi parties and Likud MKs announcing they would not support the override clause expected to be brought for a Knesset vote Wednesday.

"Nothing happened to the coalition when Blue and White [broke their agreement] and voted in favor of the bill banning gay conversion therapy. The coalition's hypocrisy knows no bounds," she said.

