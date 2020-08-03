|
21:32
Reported
News BriefsAv 13, 5780 , 03/08/20
Shaked ahead of override clause vote: Coalition should be ashamed
MK Ayelet Shaked reacted to members of the haredi parties and Likud MKs announcing they would not support the override clause expected to be brought for a Knesset vote Wednesday.
"Nothing happened to the coalition when Blue and White [broke their agreement] and voted in favor of the bill banning gay conversion therapy. The coalition's hypocrisy knows no bounds," she said.
