Obama releases list of endorsees, formally backs Biden

Barack Obama released a list of 118 endorsees running for office on behalf of the Democrat party, according to a Fox News report.

"Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country's promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top," said the former president.

Obama ended a long period of indecision by endorsing former VP Joe Biden and called on Americans to vote any way they could.

"So if you're in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early - by mail or in person," he stated.