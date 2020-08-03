Likud minister: Everyone will know whom to blame if gov't falls

Min. Ophir Akunis (Likud) threatened the Blue and White Party as a result of the ongoing budget crisis.

"If we don't succeed in passing an annual budget, everyone will be aware of who forced Israel into a fourth election [in a little over a year], the blame will fall squarely on Ganz," Akunis said in an interview with Galei Tzahal Radio.

"We won't blink in the case they force another election. The optimum case is a national camp government."

Akunis even hinted that the Likud has a contingency plan. "If Blue and White fails to pass the budget, we will not go to the polls, but form an alternative government in the current Knesset with 61 seats," he promised.