|
20:34
Reported
News BriefsAv 13, 5780 , 03/08/20
Crime surges in American inner cities; anti-police movement to blame
According to a Wall Street Journal report, homicides in America's 50 largest cities have increased by an astounding 24%.
Breitbart News said that Democrat mayors ran seven of the 10 cities with the highest rise in local murder rates.
The report noted that the reasons for the crime spike are likely to be closures of schools and churches alongside the "Defund the Police" movement.
Last Briefs