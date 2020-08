20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20 Deri: We won't be forgiven for dissolving gov't Chairman of the Shas party, Min. Aryeh Deri said that the State of Israel would not forgive its elected officials if the Knesset is dissolved an additional time. ► ◄ Last Briefs