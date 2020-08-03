|
19:30
Reported
Av 13, 5780 , 03/08/20
Russia claims its producing mass vaccine
The Russian government claims it has managed to overtake companies from around the world in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and will begin mass production of the medicine in early September, beginning to apply it to Russian citizens in October.
According to reports last month, the vaccine was provided to all top Russian government officials in the midst of the CV-19 outbreak a number of weeks ago.
