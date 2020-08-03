Coronavirus projector: Feeling sick? Get tested immediately

Coronavirus projector Prof. Roni Gamzu posted a video tonight (Monday), urging anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus to get tested immediately.

"Why is it important to get tested quickly? Because it helps identify infection chains and prevent the virus from spreading. Are you exhibiting symptoms? Contact your clinic as soon as possible, enter quarantine, and get tested right away," he said.

"How do you profit from doing that? It can reduce the amount of time you will have to spend in isolation - assuming you test negative...That's the only way to beat the virus," Gamzu asserted.